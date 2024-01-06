Brayden Point will be among those in action Saturday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Does a wager on Point intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Point has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

In Point's 40 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Point has a point in 23 games this season (out of 40), including multiple points nine times.

In 17 of 40 games this year, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Point's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 5 40 Points 4 17 Goals 1 23 Assists 3

