How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two sliding squads meet when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will look to halt a four-game losing streak against the Rattlers, who have lost four in a row.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 217th.
- The Wildcats put up 11.0 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Rattlers allow (83.5).
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.5 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bethune-Cookman is averaging 37.9 more points per game (98.0) than it is on the road (60.1).
- The Wildcats are giving up 66.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.7 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (77.7).
- In home games, Bethune-Cookman is sinking 4.1 more three-pointers per game (8.0) than in away games (3.9). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to when playing on the road (24.1%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|L 98-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Grambling
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/15/2024
|Southern
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
