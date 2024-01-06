Two sliding squads meet when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will look to halt a four-game losing streak against the Rattlers, who have lost four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 217th.
  • The Wildcats put up 11.0 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Rattlers allow (83.5).
  • Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bethune-Cookman is averaging 37.9 more points per game (98.0) than it is on the road (60.1).
  • The Wildcats are giving up 66.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.7 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (77.7).
  • In home games, Bethune-Cookman is sinking 4.1 more three-pointers per game (8.0) than in away games (3.9). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to when playing on the road (24.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State L 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF L 98-54 Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State L 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Grambling - Moore Gymnasium
1/15/2024 Southern - Moore Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.