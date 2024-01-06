Should you wager on Anthony Cirelli to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

  • In seven of 39 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:02 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 7-4

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

