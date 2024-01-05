The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Herro put up 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 110-96 win against the Lakers.

In this article we will dive into Herro's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.3 21.7 Rebounds -- 5.6 5.5 Assists -- 4.4 4.1 PRA -- 33.3 31.3 PR -- 28.9 27.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Suns

Herro has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Heat rank 24th in possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 114.1 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 40.4 rebounds per game, the Suns are the best team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 25.1 per game, sixth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.