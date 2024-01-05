The Phoenix Suns (18-16) take the court against the Miami Heat (20-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Heat vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Heat 113

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.1)

Suns (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Heat have a 16-18-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-21-0 mark from the Suns.

Phoenix (6-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (30%) than Miami (7-5) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (58.3%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (47.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (55.9%).

The Suns have a .609 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-9) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (6-9).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat put up 112.9 points per game and give up 111.5, making them 23rd in the NBA on offense and sixth on defense.

On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.3 per game). It is sixth in rebounds conceded (42.3 per game).

The Heat are 15th in the league in assists (26.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Miami is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.0).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.8%.

