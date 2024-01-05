Seminole County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Seminole County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crooms High School at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Ridge HS at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary Preparatory School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
