Santa Rosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Santa Rosa County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gulf Breeze High School at Navarre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Navarre, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
