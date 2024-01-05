Pinellas County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Pinellas County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osceola Fundamental High School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on January 5
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eleanor Roosevelt High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.