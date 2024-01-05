If you live in Osceola County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harmony High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Melbourne High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Poinciana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

New Dimensions HS at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Celebration High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Celebration, FL

Celebration, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastland Christian at Heritage Christian School