Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Dade High School at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Brendan HS at Lely High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.