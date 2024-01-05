When the Denver Nuggets (25-11) and Orlando Magic (19-15) play at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Cole Anthony will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic lost to the Kings on Wednesday, 138-135 in OT. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 43 points (and added five assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 43 4 5 0 0 6 Jalen Suggs 24 3 4 2 2 6 Caleb Houstan 15 2 1 4 0 4

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 22.4 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Anthony's averages on the season are 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Magic get 7.4 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Moritz Wagner gives the Magic 10.9 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 27.3 7.9 5.1 0.9 0.6 2.1 Franz Wagner 21.8 6.3 4.1 1.2 0.4 1.1 Cole Anthony 10.2 4.2 2.8 0.8 0.3 1 Jalen Suggs 11.4 2.2 2.1 0.7 0.7 1.8 Goga Bitadze 5.9 5 1.1 0.7 1.8 0.1

