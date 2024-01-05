The Orlando Magic (19-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Orlando has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Magic's 113.6 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets give up.

Orlando is 15-6 when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 110.4 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 107.8 points per game at home, and 115.3 on the road.

In 2023-24 Orlando is giving up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (107.8) than on the road (115.3).

At home the Magic are collecting 26.2 assists per game, 2.4 more than on the road (23.8).

Magic Injuries