The Denver Nuggets (20-10) square off against the Orlando Magic (16-11) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero generates 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Magic.

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He's draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Cole Anthony is putting up 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while delivering 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner gets the Magic 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 26.7 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.3 points, 1.6 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 10.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Magic vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Magic 115.4 Points Avg. 113 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.4 49.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.5% Three Point % 33.5%

