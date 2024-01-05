At Ball Arena on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Orlando Magic (19-15) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Denver Nuggets (25-11) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on ALT and BSFL.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSFL

ALT and BSFL Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Magic vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-9.5) 223.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-9.5) 223 -490 +380 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110.3 per contest (third in the league).

The Magic's +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 111.8 per contest (seventh in league).

These teams rack up a combined 229.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 222.1 points per game combined, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver is 16-20-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has compiled a 23-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Magic and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +5000 - Nuggets +425 +190 -

