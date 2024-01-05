Leon County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Leon County, Florida today? We have what you need below.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Godby High School at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossroad Academy at Florida State University School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
FAMU High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
