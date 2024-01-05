Lee County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lee County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Verot High School at Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Elmhurst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangelical Christian School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Myers High School at Naples High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
