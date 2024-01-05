Holmes County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Holmes County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ponce de Leon HS at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bristol, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deane Bozeman High School at Holmes County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Chipley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chipley, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.