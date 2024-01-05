Oddsmakers have listed player props for Bam Adebayo and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +112)

Adebayo is averaging 21.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Adebayo has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 13.8 points Jaime Jaquez has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (15.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Devin Booker is posting 26.7 points per game, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Booker's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's over/under (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

