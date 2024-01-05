The Phoenix Suns (18-16) square off against the Miami Heat (20-14) on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Heat

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 47% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.5% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 14-4 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.

The Heat put up an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.1 the Suns give up.

Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 116.7 points per game at home, 6.8 more than on the road (109.9). On defense they concede 116.5 per game, 8.9 more than away (107.6).

The Heat average 0.8 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.7).

Heat Injuries