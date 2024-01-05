How to Watch the Heat vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (18-16) square off against the Miami Heat (20-14) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Heat vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Heat Players to Watch
|Suns vs Heat Injury Report
|Suns vs Heat Prediction
|Suns vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Heat Player Props
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 47% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.5% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 14-4 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.
- The Heat put up an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.1 the Suns give up.
- Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 116.7 points per game at home, 6.8 more than on the road (109.9). On defense they concede 116.5 per game, 8.9 more than away (107.6).
- At home Miami is giving up 116.5 points per game, 8.9 more than it is away (107.6).
- The Heat average 0.8 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.7).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Foot
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Ankle
