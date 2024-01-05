The Miami Heat's (20-14) injury report has four players listed heading into a Friday, January 5 game against the Phoenix Suns (18-16) at Footprint Center. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Heat's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 110-96 win over the Lakers. Tyler Herro scored a team-leading 21 points for the Heat in the victory.

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Foot 21.0 5.0 4.5 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Concussion Protocol 6.0 2.9 1.4 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Ankle 11.0 5.1 2.3

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Nassir Little: Questionable (Knee), Kevin Durant: Questionable (Hamstring)

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

