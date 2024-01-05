The Phoenix Suns (18-16) take the court against the Miami Heat (20-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Heat vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 229.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 229.5 points.

Miami has had an average of 224.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Miami has put together a 16-18-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Heat vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 15 44.1% 115.4 228.3 114.1 225.6 229.2 Heat 13 38.2% 112.9 228.3 111.5 225.6 222.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (11-8-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.

The Heat score an average of 112.9 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.1 the Suns allow.

Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Heat vs. Suns Betting Splits

Heat and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 16-18 7-5 16-18 Suns 13-21 6-14 19-15

Heat vs. Suns Point Insights

Heat Suns 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 10-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-13 13-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-7 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 14-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-8 18-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-6

