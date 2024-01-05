Heat vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (18-16) take the court against the Miami Heat (20-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-3.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 229.5 points.
- Miami has had an average of 224.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Miami has put together a 16-18-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs Suns Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|15
|44.1%
|115.4
|228.3
|114.1
|225.6
|229.2
|Heat
|13
|38.2%
|112.9
|228.3
|111.5
|225.6
|222.2
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (11-8-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.
- The Heat score an average of 112.9 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.1 the Suns allow.
- Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Heat vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|16-18
|7-5
|16-18
|Suns
|13-21
|6-14
|19-15
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs. Suns Point Insights
|Heat
|Suns
|112.9
|115.4
|23
|14
|10-6
|9-13
|13-3
|15-7
|111.5
|114.1
|6
|15
|14-11
|7-8
|18-7
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.