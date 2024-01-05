Heat vs. Suns January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Phoenix Suns (14-14) take the court against the Miami Heat (17-12) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSSUN
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Heat.
- The Heat are receiving 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this year.
- The Heat are receiving 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.
- The Heat are getting 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.
- The Heat are receiving 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
- Devin Booker averages 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Grayson Allen averages 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon averages 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 39% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 6.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4 boards.
Heat vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Heat
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|114
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|39.6%
