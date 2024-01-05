Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Broward County, Florida today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Crest School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westminster Academy HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Fort Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - Oakland Park at Eleanor Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Eastvale, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.