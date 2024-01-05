The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 110-96 win over the Lakers (his last action) Adebayo produced 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.7 20.3 Rebounds -- 10.3 10.2 Assists -- 4.0 4.2 PRA -- 36 34.7 PR -- 32 30.5



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Adebayo has made 7.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.8% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 24th in possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 114.1 points per contest.

The Suns give up 40.4 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 38 21 11 2 0 1 2 11/14/2022 36 30 10 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.