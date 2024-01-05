Alachua County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Alachua County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Redeemer Christian School at Oak Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside Christian High School at Bell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
P.K. Yonge High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Starke, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
