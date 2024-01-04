Volusia County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School at Warner Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: South Daytona, FL

South Daytona, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Bayshore Christian High School