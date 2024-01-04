Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Fancy a wager on Stamkos in the Lightning-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -16.

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Stamkos has a point in 25 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points nine times.

In 19 of 36 games this season, Stamkos has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Stamkos goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 36 Games 2 38 Points 1 16 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.