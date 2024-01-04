How to Watch the Stetson vs. North Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Stetson vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys allow.
- Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
- North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Ospreys average are 8.3 more points than the Hatters allow (61.1).
- North Florida has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.
- Stetson has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters concede defensively.
- The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is 7.0 lower than the Ospreys have given up.
Stetson Leaders
- Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%
- Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG%
- Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)
- Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
- Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 57-54
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 78-62
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|Flagler
|W 73-60
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|FGCU
|-
|Edmunds Center
