Stetson vs. North Florida January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (7-6, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN squad, the Stetson Hatters (7-5, 0-0 ASUN), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stetson vs. North Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stetson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 22.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stetson vs. North Florida Stat Comparison
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|92nd
|78.8
|Points Scored
|79.8
|75th
|127th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|245th
|117th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|37.5
|145th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|113th
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|12.5
|1st
|49th
|16.3
|Assists
|13.8
|166th
|118th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.