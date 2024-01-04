Thursday's contest between the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) and Stetson Hatters (5-9) matching up at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 67-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Hatters came out on top in their last matchup 73-60 against Flagler on Saturday.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Stetson vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 67, Stetson 59

Stetson Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Hatters picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-62 victory over the Iona Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 245) in our computer rankings.

Stetson has six losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Stetson 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 at home over Iona (No. 245) on November 18

56-48 at home over Morgan State (No. 301) on December 17

78-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on December 20

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG%

7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG% Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63) Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have a -37 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 58.5 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.1 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Hatters are scoring 20.7 more points per game at home (69.2) than away (48.5).

In 2023-24 Stetson is giving up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (54.3) than on the road (65).

