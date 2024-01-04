The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) will attempt to break a six-game road losing skid at the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Stetson vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Stetson has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Hatters' 11 games this season have hit the over.

North Florida has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Ospreys and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this year.

