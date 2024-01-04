How to Watch Stetson vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
- Stetson is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hatters sit at 182nd.
- The Hatters average just 3.4 more points per game (78.6) than the Ospreys give up (75.2).
- Stetson is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Stetson is posting 33.9 more points per game (101.3) than it is in road games (67.4).
- In 2023-24, the Hatters are giving up 55.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 79.1.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Stetson has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.8 threes per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|W 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
