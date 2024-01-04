The Temple Owls (6-5, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the South Florida Bulls (5-4, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Florida vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Selton Miguel: 14.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Reid: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kasean Pryor: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Knox: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Players to Watch

  • Hysier Miller: 18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William Settle: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zion Stanford: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Temple Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank
168th 75.6 Points Scored 76.6 140th
142nd 69.4 Points Allowed 74.5 267th
162nd 37.2 Rebounds 39.9 57th
109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th
238th 6.9 3pt Made 8.5 89th
106th 14.7 Assists 11.7 297th
80th 10.6 Turnovers 10.6 80th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.