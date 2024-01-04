South Florida vs. Temple: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Temple matchup.
South Florida vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Florida vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
South Florida vs. Temple Betting Trends
- South Florida has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Bulls games have gone over the point total three out of 11 times this season.
- Temple has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Owls' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.