How to Watch South Florida vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- In games South Florida shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Bulls are the 155th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 83rd.
- The Bulls average only 3.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Owls give up (73.2).
- South Florida has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida posted 71.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged in away games (74.8).
- The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.4).
- South Florida made 6.9 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 89-73
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|W 73-70
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/7/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/12/2024
|Rice
|-
|Yuengling Center
