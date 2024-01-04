The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

In games South Florida shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bulls are the 155th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 83rd.

The Bulls average only 3.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Owls give up (73.2).

South Florida has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida posted 71.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged in away games (74.8).

The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.4).

South Florida made 6.9 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule