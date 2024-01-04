Seminole County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Seminole County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altamonte Christian School at Four Corners Upper School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
