Palm Beach County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.