Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 4

1:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Donna Klein Jewish Academy