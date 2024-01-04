Orange County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little Rock Central High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard Evans High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boone High School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Lake HS at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Hamilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jasper, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.