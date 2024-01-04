Thursday's game features the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) and the Stetson Hatters (5-9) squaring off at UNF Arena (on January 4) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for North Florida.

The Ospreys are coming off of a 76-71 win over Florida A&M in their last game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 67, Stetson 59

North Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Ospreys took down the Coppin State Eagles 49-43 on December 4.

The Ospreys have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Florida is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

49-43 on the road over Coppin State (No. 288) on December 4

55-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 297) on December 20

76-71 at home over Florida A&M (No. 303) on December 29

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73) Jayla Adams: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Emma Broermann: 8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)

11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85) Selma Eklund: 7.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (scoring 69.4 points per game to rank 129th in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 262nd in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Ospreys have fared better in home games this year, scoring 82.5 points per game, compared to 59.6 per game in away games.

North Florida surrenders 60.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.1 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.