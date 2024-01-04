Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to bet on Paul's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:48 per game on the ice, is -13.

In nine of 39 games this season Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in 13 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Paul has an assist in eight of 39 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Paul goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 39 Games 2 21 Points 0 11 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.