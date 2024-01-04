The Boston College Eagles (8-6) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 65 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) is 8-1 when it scores more than 65 points.
  • Boston College has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Eagles average 22.6 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes give up (55.3).
  • Boston College is 8-6 when scoring more than 55.3 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 46% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes concede.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 47% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Eagles concede.

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Ja'Leah Williams: 8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State W 59-52 Watsco Center
12/28/2023 Alabama State W 81-36 Watsco Center
12/31/2023 Louisville L 77-72 Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
1/7/2024 Wake Forest - Watsco Center
1/11/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

