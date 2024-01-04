How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (8-6) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 65 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Miami (FL) is 8-1 when it scores more than 65 points.
- Boston College has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Eagles average 22.6 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes give up (55.3).
- Boston College is 8-6 when scoring more than 55.3 points.
- Miami (FL) is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 46% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes concede.
- The Hurricanes shoot 47% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Eagles concede.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Ja'Leah Williams: 8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 59-52
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|W 81-36
|Watsco Center
|12/31/2023
|Louisville
|L 77-72
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/7/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
