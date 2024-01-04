Thursday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) and the Boston College Eagles (8-6) at Silvio O. Conte Forum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Miami (FL) coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Hurricanes enter this matchup on the heels of a 77-72 loss to Louisville on Sunday.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 69, Boston College 66

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

When the Hurricanes beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 33 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-68 on November 29, it was their season's signature win.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Miami (FL) has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 33) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 78) on December 8

59-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 20

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 168) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 180) on November 17

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Jaida Patrick: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Lashae Dwyer: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Ja'Leah Williams: 8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and giving up 55.3 per contest, 40th in college basketball) and have a +197 scoring differential.

