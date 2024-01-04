Lightning vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4), who have lost three in a row, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
The Lightning are 5-5-0 over the past 10 contests, scoring 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.6%). They have given up 31 goals to their opponents.
Lightning vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Wild 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning (18-16-5 overall) have a 3-5-8 record in games that have required overtime.
- Tampa Bay has 15 points (5-1-5) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Lightning recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay finished 0-6-2 in the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals 22 times, and are 17-2-3 in those games (to register 37 points).
- In the 15 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-6-2 to record 16 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-11-1 (23 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 7-5-4 (18 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|14th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|18th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|30.3
|20th
|19th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|3rd
|29.84%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|22nd
|15th
|80.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Lightning vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
