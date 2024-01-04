The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Lightning vs. Wild Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (63 points), via amassed 27 goals and 36 assists.

Brayden Point has 17 goals and 23 assists, equaling 40 points (one per game).

Victor Hedman has scored five goals and added 33 assists in 37 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-8-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .900% save percentage (41st in league).

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Kaprizov has totaled 21 assists and 13 goals in 34 games. That's good for 34 points.

Mats Zuccarello has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 28 points (six goals and 22 assists).

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 6-7-2 on the season, giving up 47 goals (3.1 goals against average) and collecting 406 saves with an .896% save percentage (48th in the league).

Lightning vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd 15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

