Leon County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Leon County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maclay School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakulla High School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godby High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
