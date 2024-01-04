Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Leon County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maclay School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakulla High School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Godby High School at Leon High School