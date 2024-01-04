Lake County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lake County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hawthorne High School at Hilliard High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Hilliard, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
