Jeffrey John Wolf, off a loss in the round of 32 of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 (to James Duckworth) in his most recent tournament, will open the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand against Luca van Assche in the round of 32. Wolf's odds are +2500 to win this event at ASB Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 ASB Classic and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolf at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf's Next Match

Wolf will begin play at the ASB Classic by matching up with van Assche in the round of 32 on Sunday, January 7 (at 7:20 PM ET).

Wolf is listed at -160 to win his next match versus van Assche. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Wolf? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Wolf Stats

Wolf is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024, to No. 116-ranked Duckworth, 3-6, 4-6.

The 25-year-old Wolf is 31-27 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has gone 22-18.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Wolf has played 58 matches and 23.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 23.6 games per match while winning 51.3% of games.

Wolf has won 21.8% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games over the past year.

Wolf has won 21.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 78.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.