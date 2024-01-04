The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) will look to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the FGCU vs. Jacksonville matchup in this article.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total FGCU Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Betting Trends

Jacksonville has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

FGCU has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, four out of the Eagles' 12 games have hit the over.

