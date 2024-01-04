How to Watch Jacksonville vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 163rd.
- The Dolphins' 75.5 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 71.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.9 points, Jacksonville is 8-1.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Jacksonville scores 84.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.9.
- In 2023-24 the Dolphins are giving up 31.6 fewer points per game at home (55.5) than away (87.1).
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.6 per game) than at home (7.7), and makes a lower percentage away (25.2%) than at home (32.9%) too.
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Erskine
|W 79-52
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/12/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
