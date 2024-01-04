The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 163rd.

The Dolphins' 75.5 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 71.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.9 points, Jacksonville is 8-1.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

At home, Jacksonville scores 84.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.9.

In 2023-24 the Dolphins are giving up 31.6 fewer points per game at home (55.5) than away (87.1).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.6 per game) than at home (7.7), and makes a lower percentage away (25.2%) than at home (32.9%) too.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule