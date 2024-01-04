Florida vs. South Carolina January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (8-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.